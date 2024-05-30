Dan River and Gretna advance to the VHSL Region 1C baseball title game

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Dan River Wildcats and Gretna Hawks advance to the Region 1C baseball title game on Friday.

In the first semifinal from Radford University Wednesday night, the Wildcats got a 10-8 comeback win over Chatham. In the second semifinal, the Hawks beat Liberty 6-5.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

