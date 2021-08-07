Dan Rather Thinks He Knows Why Joe Biden Wore A Tan Suit And It Involves Fox News

President Joe Biden donned a tan suit to deliver the July jobs report on Friday.

The outfit drew instant comparisons to what conservatives faux slammed former President Barack Obama for wearing to a press conference in August 2014.

Seven years ago, right-wingers and personalities on Fox News flipped out over Obama’s sartorial choice — as evidenced in a montage of old footage aired by MSNBC’s Ari Melber:

With Biden, though, the critical response was more muted.

“Today, for some reason ... we’re not hearing the same kind of ridiculous faux outrage on the right,” said Melber. “Maybe they’re embarrassed because it didn’t work last time.”

Veteran broadcast journalist Dan Rather suggested it was some sort of trolling of Fox News:

I’m going with the theory that Joe Biden wearing a tan suit is a deliberate attempt to troll Fox News. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 6, 2021

Others also theorized, including one involving Obama’s 60th birthday this week:

Barack Obama's birthday was this week.

Joe Biden wore a tan suit today.

I, for one, do not think that is a coincidence. — It's Me, Margaret (@MargaretMenefee) August 6, 2021

SCANDAL! @POTUS is wearing a tan suit. Stop the presses! — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) August 6, 2021

Republicans call for 8/6 Commission https://t.co/sbloPVLAPy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 6, 2021

Joe Biden wearing a tan suit today in honor of Barack Obama’s birthday is just perfect. Well done. pic.twitter.com/2YMN5tz1lj — Hans Appen (@hansappen) August 6, 2021

@POTUS@JoeBiden whispers low into the phone: "hey Barack, do you still have that tan suit? I want to try something on Friday..."



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P9Mi5hf53K — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 6, 2021

Honestly, if @BarackObama doesn’t tweet “Nice suit” with a picture of Biden in a tan suit, I’ll lose all faith in whoever’s running his accounts. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 6, 2021

