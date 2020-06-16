Dan Quinn will support players if they kneel in protest

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has already taken to the streets to make his feelings known this offseason.

So if any of his players want to protest racial inequality or police brutality this season — including by kneeling during the national anthem — Quinn is all in.

“If and when the players choose to protest, in whatever way they choose, then like, hell yeah, I’ll support them in whatever they chose to do,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Let’s get that out first.”

Quinn and Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff participated in the “Buckhead4BlackLives” protest march to the Governor’s Mansion on June 7.

“What you can’t see or feel on TV is that passion,” Quinn said of that march.

And if that kind of passion extends to NFL players in the fall — and every indication is that it will — Quinn vows to be with his guys.

