Dan Quinn stays with Cowboys, may help Sean Payton’s odds of finding a new job

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys will have Dan Quinn at defensive coordinator for another year, which takes him out of consideration for a couple of the same head coach opportunities that Sean Payton has been interviewing for. The former New Orleans Saints head coach was in the mix for the same openings with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals as Quinn, and taking a competitor off the board could force one of those teams to act and offer Payton what he wants.

Maybe. Possibly. There are plenty of other candidates interviewing with those teams, too, some of them repeatedly as they work into subsequent phases of the interview process. Quinn’s withdrawal and Frank Reich’s arrival to the Carolina Panthers resets some things around the league. We’ll see if this ends up having any ramifications on Payton’s situation (and, by extension, the Saints’) or whether he decides to just stay in the FOX Sports studio for another year. Stay tuned.

