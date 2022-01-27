Dan Quinn staying with Cowboys as defensive coordinator

Barry Werner
1 min read
In this article:
There were six suitors for Dan Quinn to become a head coach again. However, he has decided to stick with the Dallas Cowboys and remain as their defensive coordinator.

Quinn did an amazing job in turning a porous defense into one of the league’s best in 2021.

Before Dallas, Quinn was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for five-plus seasons. He went 43-42 before being left go in 2020 after an 0-5 start.

