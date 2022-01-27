Dan Quinn staying with Cowboys as defensive coordinator

There were six suitors for Dan Quinn to become a head coach again. However, he has decided to stick with the Dallas Cowboys and remain as their defensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Quinn did an amazing job in turning a porous defense into one of the league’s best in 2021.

Before Dallas, Quinn was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for five-plus seasons. He went 43-42 before being left go in 2020 after an 0-5 start.