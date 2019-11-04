Dan Quinn shuffling Falcons' coaching staff, because why not

The Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off their bye week, sit at 1-7 and have lost six straight games.

While there have been calls for head coach Dan Quinn’s job for weeks — and lukewarm assurances from Falcons team owner Arthur Blank that he’s not going anywhere just yet — Quinn is still head coach.

And he’s making some changes to his staff, to either distract from his own situation or to possibly see improvement in his floundering team. Maybe both.

Assistants shuffled

On Monday, the Falcons announced that Quinn has changed the roles of three assistants:

Raheem Morris will now coach the secondary, where he’s spent the majority of his coaching career. The team’s website had listed Jerome Henderson as defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach, but it’s unclear if Henderson has been stripped of any duties. Morris has been Atlanta’s receivers coach since 2016, and with the team since 2015;

Dave Brock will now coach the receivers; he began this season as running backs coach;

Bernie Parmalee, who has been an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach, will coach running backs.

Atlanta is currently 30th in the league in points allowed (31.25 PPG), and also among the worst in the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards.

The Falcons have played half of their schedule, but have yet to play a division opponent. Six of their eight remaining games will be against NFC South teams. They play on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Dan Quinn announced a shuffling of his Falcons coaching staff on Monday, including moving Raheem Morris, above, back to the defensive side of the ball. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

