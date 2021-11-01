Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football to get his mental well-being under control. Ridley first sat out in Week 5, and again in Week 8, as he deals with a personal matter. It’s important to remember that even the very best athletes are human and have lives off the field just like the rest of us.

Ridley’s former coach, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, reached out after the receiver posted on Sunday, as reported by USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein.

Dan Quinn said he reached out to Calvin Ridley to offer help. "I love Calvin," DQ said. "Oftentimes, there are issues that come up that need some extra time & space. I’m proud for Calvin (taking) time to..make some adjustments, find some help to do that. I’m certainly proud." https://t.co/DAgqevCBTt — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 1, 2021

Quinn said he’s proud of Ridley for taking the time to address the situation. The former Falcons head coach was fired after an 0-5 start in 2020, but he’s has rebounded nicely with the 6-1 Cowboys. Quinn will get to see his former team soon as Atlanta takes on Dallas in Week 10.

Regardless of how his tenure with the Falcons ended, Quinn always defended his players when he was in Atlanta. It’s no surprise to hear he’s still doing so despite coaching in Dallas.

Related