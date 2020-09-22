Dan Quinn says Falcons missed LB Foye Oluokun Sunday

The play of Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun was one positive to come out of Sunday’s 40-39 loss to the Cowboys. In the 17 snaps Oluokun recorded before a hamstring injury ended his outing, he forced three fumbles.

Atlanta got out to a big early lead after a dominant first-half performance by the defense. Head coach Dan Quinn is taking a lot of heat for the team’s onside-kick coverage blunder, but was extremely impressed with what he saw from the former sixth-round pick out of Yale.

Quinn said he felt Oluokun had the “best 17 plays of a linebacker” he can remember, and that the team missed him once he left the game, per beat reporter William McFadden:

Dan Quinn says he felt Foye Oluokun had the "best 17 plays of a linebacker" he can remember. His absence was felt yesterday. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) September 21, 2020





When asked about the linebacker’s knack for forcing fumbles, Quinn said it was something Oluokun developed over the past two seasons by working hard at it.

Dan Quinn on Foye Oluokun forcing fumbles: He didn't come into the NFL with that trait. He's worked extremely hard to develop it. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) September 21, 2020





Now in his third season with the Falcons, Oluokun became the team’s starting outside linebacker with De’Vondre Campbell signing with the Cardinals during free agency.

Assuming Oluokun comes back healthy sooner rather than later, his progress will be one thing to keep track of regardless of how the season unfolds.

