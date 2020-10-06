Dan Quinn says Falcons’ 0-4 start is confusing and frustrating

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn expected to be coaching a playoff contender this season. He’s not.

Quinn said after the Falcons dropped to 0-4 with a loss in Green Bay on Monday night that he has a hard time explaining what is going wrong.

“Knowing where we are at, it’s certainly not the start that any of us envisioned or wanted,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s confusing. It’s frustrating for everybody, but I also told them that it’s the people inside the locker room that get to fix that, that get to change it.”

Quinn said he spoke with Falcons owner Arthur Blank after the game but they did not discuss his job security. Quinn does believe, however, that he still has a chance to turn the season around and compete for the NFC South title.

“In my heart and in my head and everything that I believe in, I know that we can,” Quinn said. “I know that the second quarter of our season will look a lot different than our first. That’s, in fact, what I told the team. Nothing has been decided yet. We do have our first division game coming up here this weekend and we’re certainly looking forward to that.”

One NFL head coach, Houston’s Bill O’Brien, has already been fired this season. Quinn is running out of time if he doesn’t want to join him on the unemployment line.

