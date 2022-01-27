Dan Quinn to return as Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2022

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been a hot commodity on the coaching circuit. With an abundance of head coaching vacancies across the NFL, Quinn interviewed for several and was seen as a frontrunner for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears jobs.

It seemed as if Quinn leaving was a foregone conclusion with all the attention he was getting, but Thursday presented an interesting turn of events. The Broncos hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, and the Bears chose Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head man. It didn’t take long for Quinn to decide where he would be in 2022 after these hirings as he has informed teams that he is returning to the Cowboys.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Quinn inherited a defense that was the worst in Cowboys history in 2020 by allowing 473 points and ranking 31st against the run. With rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs as the spearheads, Quinn was the mastermind of a Cowboys’ defense that led the NFL in turnovers and was the best at stopping opposing offenses on third down in 2021.

This is huge news for the Cowboys and sets them up to continue improving on defense with Quinn returning as the puppet master.

