Dan Quinn pulls name from Colts’ head coach search

The Indianapolis Colts had plans to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach vacancy, but he informed the team he is pulling his name from the search.

Quinn was scheduled to have his second interview with the Colts on Saturday after being viewed as a finalist and a reported “top candidate” for the head coach vacancy.

Instead, he decided to withdraw his name from the candidacy and opted to remain with the Cowboys.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

The Colts have gotten into the second round of interviews this week—a process that’s expected to go into next week.

They’ve already interviewed interim head coach Jeff Saturday and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a second time. They have plans to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a second time Friday.

The Colts also may have their eyes on some of the coordinators playing in the conference championship games, including Shane Steichen, Eric Bieniemy and Brian Callahan.

However, the Colts cannot interview them a second time until after the Sunday games have concluded, regardless of their outcomes.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire