Dan Quinn: We can pout about getting butt kicked or get rocking again

There's nothing Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can do to change what happened to his team against the 49ers on Sunday night, but he hopes to have some impact on how they respond.

Everything the 49ers did worked in a 42-10 thumping that left a clear gap between the two NFC hopefuls at this point in the season. Quinn said that he's "been on other teams where there was fingerpointing and blame" in the wake of painful losses like that, but that he hasn't seen any of it from the Cowboys and wants things to remain that way as the team turns its attention to the Chargers.

"I'm bummed," Quinn said, via the team's website. "You get your ass kicked, you only have a couple choices in the fight. You can pout about it or get back up and get rocking again. And I certainly know that's what we're gonna do."

Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is now running the offense for the Chargers, so Quinn and company will be charged with taking down a familiar face as they try to get the team back on track.