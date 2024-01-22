Advertisement

Dan Quinn to have in-person interviews with Titans, Seahawks, Commanders this week

With teams now able to interview head coaching candidates currently under contract, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to have a busy week.

According to multiple reports, Quinn is set to have in-person interviews with the Commanders, Titans, and Seahawks this week.

Quinn, 53, will meet with Tennessee on Wednesday and Seattle on Thursday. As a former Seahawks defensive coordinator, Quinn is expected to be one of the top candidates for the team's head coaching vacancy.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record as Falcons head coach from 2015-2020.

The Titans are also set to have in-person interviews with Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan this week.