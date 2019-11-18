Dan Quinn: No bar’s been set for my return as coach

The Falcons won in convincing fashion for the second straight week and quarterback Matt Ryan credited owner Arthur Blank’s decision to stay the course with head coach Dan Quinn after a 1-7 start as a factor in their strong play.

After Sunday’s win over the Panthers, Blank said he thought the “players and coaches” were doing a great job and that “we’ve got to keep it up” over the final six games of the season.

On Monday, Quinn was asked about his future and responded by saying “there’s consequences when you do well and consequences when you don’t.” He was also asked if Blank had set a bar for what needs to happen in those six games in order for Quinn to remain in Atlanta for a sixth season.

“No. We talk weekly about the team, about where we’re at,” Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “Our conversations we talk about the team a lot. We’ve never gone further than that.”

It’s been an impressive two games, but it is still just two games and the Falcons will have two more in a five-day span when they host the Buccaneers in Week 12 before the Saints visit on Thanksgiving. Should the winning streak extend beyond the pumpkin pie, questions about the chances of Quinn sticking around will start coming more often.