Dan Quinn: I made mistakes and we get to fix them

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn held a press conference on Friday afternoon and opened it up by discussing the injury situation for his team, but the media wasn’t there to hear about that.

They were there to hear Quinn’s response to the team’s announcement that he and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff would return for the 2020 season. Quinn said he told the players that it was because of their play over the last seven weeks and called it humbling because “not every coach gets to see their team fight for him.”

Quinn’s return was in doubt because the Falcons started the year 1-7 and team owner Arthur Blank cited his decision to take on defensive coordinator duties before the season as a reason for the poor start. Quinn gave up those duties around the time started winning and said he agreed that he took on too much. Raheem Morris will be the defensive coordinator in 2020.

“This has been the hardest and most invaluable year for me. . . . I’ve made mistakes and we get to fix them,” Quinn said.

Winning five of the last seven games provided the Falcons with reason to think Quinn can do that and that process will get underway after Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.