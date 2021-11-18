Dan Quinn was linked to Broncos GM George Paton in 2015

How’s this for a Throwback Thursday?

Back when Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was serving as the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, then-head coach candidate Dan Quinn had “a strong interest” in joining forces with Paton, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio.

Paton, waiting for the perfect opportunity (one he took with the Broncos in 2021), opted not to interview for either of the two GM openings in 2015.

Quinn went on to accept the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach position, a role he held through the 2020 season. Quinn is now serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, and he’s considered a potential head coach candidate for the 2022 hiring cycle.

Paton and Quinn do have a history together — they were on the same staff from 2015-2016 with the Miami Dolphins, holding director of pro personnel and defensive line coach roles, respectively.

Quinn’s deserve to work with Paton might be an interesting nugget to keep in mind if the Broncos decide to move on from Vic Fangio in the coming months.

Hat tip to Emmanuel Sackey (@esackey18) for resurfacing the old PFT article on Twitter.

