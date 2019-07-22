Dan Quinn likes how things are lining up for Falcons

The level of Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s restlessness was debated this offseason, but there was little doubt that there was unhappiness in Atlanta about missing the playoffs last season.

Head coach Dan Quinn overhauled the offensive coaching staff, hired a new special teams coordinator and took over defensive play calling duties in major changes to the coaching staff. The team also moved aggressively to remake their offensive line to continue moves that point to a desire for a quick turnaround from last year’s 7-9 record.

Quinn told Albert Breer of SI.com that he is comfortable with his relationship with Blank and the expectations that are in place for the 2019 season. The fact that he’s feeling bullish about how things are set up for his team probably helps on both fronts.

“Every once in a while, things line up for you like you’d like it to, because of what you feel from the team,” Quinn said. “When that happens, it’s hard not to feel a certain way. It’s not just optimism. My glass is usually half-full anyway. It goes deeper than that. When you feel all those things connecting together, and having Deion and Grady signed prior to them getting started for camp, all those things matter, man. Everything matters. Staff-wise, new players, new group, my excitement for being involved in the defense and calling some things, those things light me up. I’m definitely ready to get rolling.”

The Falcons got training camp rolling over the weekend and they’ll be in the first preseason game of the year along with the Broncos on August 1. It will take far longer than that to get a full idea of how the offseason machinations in Atlanta play out.