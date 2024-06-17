Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels has a firm handle on our offense, knows he has a lot to prove

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is right where head coach Dan Quinn wants him to be a couple months after he was drafted: Already making lots of progress in learning the offense, but understanding how much more he has to do.

Quinn said that Daniels is conducting himself the way a franchise quarterback should, while also recognizing that he hasn't proven he's a franchise quarterback yet.

"He's got a swagger to him," Quinn said, via ESPN. "He really has a very firm handle on the things that we're doing, but he also has the humility of a young player . . . knowing that he has a lot to prove."

Quinn says the Commanders have not yet decided who will start between Daniels and Marcus Mariota, but as long as Daniels keeps doing everything expected of him in training camp and the preseason, it's hard to believe he won't be under center when the Commanders take on the Buccaneers in Week One.