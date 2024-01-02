Dan Quinn: I'll be ready if head coaching calls come, but easy to compartmentalize during season

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been on the radar for teams looking for head coaches the last two offseasons, but Quinn has wound up withdrawing his name from consideration and returning to Dallas both times.

With the Cowboys headed to the playoffs again this season, Quinn could find himself back in contention for a second run as a head coach. On Monday, Quinn said that isn't something that is something he prepared himself for ahead of the 2023 season so that he could focus on the task at hand while the Cowboys are playing.

"I think it's important to know how to compartmentalize," Quinn said, via the team's website. "Fortunately for me in that space, any preparation you would do on that is done over the summertime. If and when that time gets called, I would certainly be ready to discuss that at a moment's notice. It's pretty easy these days to compartmentalize. Quite honestly, the guys that I'm able to coach are a big reason why I wanted to be back here, so I'm not gonna let that moment miss one second."

Quinn said he felt he "had unfinished business" with Cowboys players after the last two seasons "and I wanted to see that through as much as I could." The Cowboys will get a chance to advance beyond where they did in the past and we'll see if that leads to a change in Quinn's approach to pursuing other jobs.