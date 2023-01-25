Dan Quinn believed to view Darrell Bevell as his top OC candidate

Sean Payton is believed to view Vic Fangio as his “preferred choice” as a defensive coordinator if/when Payton becomes a head coach again.

That’s an offensive coach with a preferred defensive partner. There’s also a defensive coach who has a preference for his offensive partner.

Fellow head coach candidate Dan Quinn is believed to view Darrell Bevell as his top offensive coordinator candidate, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com. Florio believes that Quinn and Bavell could be a package deal for Denver (but at the time of this writing, the Broncos have not set up a second-round head coach interview with Quinn).

Last week, Bevell turned down offensive coordinator interviews with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders. That was taken as a sign that Bevell plans to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

Bevell might be planning to stay in Miami, or he might be just waiting for the perfect opening — perhaps that perfect opening would be the chance to reunite with Quinn, who coached with him in Seattle from 2013-2014.

We don’t know where Quinn will end up, but if he lands in Denver, Bevell will be a name to watch as a potential offensive coordinator.

