Dan Quinn already a big fan of Commanders undrafted rookie wide receiver?

The Washington Commanders could use some help at wide receiver. Yes, Washington has Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but behind those two are either veterans, former draft picks, or undrafted players from the past two draft classes looking to make the roster.

McLaurin, Dotson and third-round pick Luke McCaffrey are the only players guaranteed to make Washington’s 53-man roster. From there, multiple players will battle this summer for at least three positions.

One of those players is UDFA Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. The 6-foot-1 rookie was a part of two national championship teams at Georgia, catching 63 passes and six touchdowns over his final two college seasons.

During Day 1 of rookie minicamp, Jacksaint was the talk of camp after making this spectacular one-handed catch.

What a catch.

And it appears that Rosemy-Jacksaint already has the attention of head coach Dan Quinn.

New @Commanders HC Dan Quinn is known league wide as being a "players coach" and that was evident here during rookie mini-camp! It's quite apparent that Quinn likes undrafted free agent WR @rosemy_marcus out of @GeorgiaFootball and after what I saw today..WHAT'S NOT TO LIKE! pic.twitter.com/CpKiUcis6x — Lou Holder (@HolderSports) May 11, 2024

This is the time of year when you want to stand out in front of coaches. Rosemy-Jacksaint put the spotlight on himself on the very first day of practice for the rookies. Now, coaches will be paying even closer attention to him throughout OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp.

There will be plenty of competition for those final roster spots, but Rosemy-Jacksaint looks to be firmly in the mix.

