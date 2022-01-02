Dan Pohl to Bryson DeChambeau: Longest drivers on PGA Tour since 1980

The PGA Tour has been keeping average driving distance stats since 1980.

In 2003, the mark of 321.4 yards was achieved by Hank Kuehne and was the standard-bearer for almost two decades. During the 2019-20 season, Bryson DeChambeau broke Kuehne’s 17-year-old mark. One year later, DeChambeau broke his own mark.

Go back to 1997, where John Daly was the first to surpass the average distance of 300 yards. In all, Daly led the Tour in driving distance 11 times.

Being a big hitter doesn’t always lead to victory. Only seven of the 20 golfers on this list won a Tour event in the same year that he led in driving. In case you were wondering, neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson ever led the Tour in driving distance.

This is the list of the longest drivers on Tour starting in 1980 through the 2020-21 season.

Dan Pohl at the 1992 L.A. Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dan Pohl – 1980, 1981

The first officially recognized long-drive champ, Dan Pohl led the PGA Tour in 1980 (274.3 yards) and then again in 1981 (280.1). He did not win on Tour either season. In 1980, his best finish was a solo second at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am. His best finish in 1981 was a solo third at the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Bill Calfee hits driver in a 1983 PGA Tour event. (Photo: Associated Press)

Bill Calfee – 1982

Bill Calfee led the PGA Tour in driving in 1982 (275.3). Calfee entered 26 events that season but got DQ’d from one of them and missed the cut in 15 others. He went from February to mid-July without making a weekend. The closest he came to winning was a T-7 in the Texas Open.

John McComish – 1983, ’87

John McComish led the PGA Tour in driving twice: 1983 (277.4) and 1987 (283.9). He only played five seasons on Tour. His best finish in his rookie season of 1983 was a T-22 in the USF&G Classic. In 1987, his best finish was a T-9 in the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic.

Bill Glasson at the 1994 Phoenix Open. (Photo: Gary Newkirk/Allsport)

Bill Glasson – 1984

Bill Glasson led the Tour in driving in 1984 (276.5). Glasson made only six cuts in 19 events that season. His best finish was T-13 at the Buick Open. He pocketed just $17,845 that season.

Andy Bean after winning the 1986 Kapalua International in Maui, Hawaii. (Photo: Mike Powell/Allsport)

Andy Bean – 1985

Andy Bean led the Tour in driving distance in 1985 (278.2). Bean had a really good season, posting eight top-10s and making 23 of 27 cuts. His best finish was a T-3 at the PGA Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver.

Davis Love III at the L.SA. Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacifica Palisades, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

Davis Love III – 1986, 1994

Davis Love III led the Tour in driving distance twice: 1986 (285.7) and 1994 (283.8). Love made 22 cuts in 1986 and posted a T-3 at the Canadian Open in his first full season on Tour. In 1994, he finished solo second in the United Airlines Hawaiian Open. He did not find the winner’s circle either season he was the long-drive leader.

Steve Thomas – 1988

Steve Thomas led the Tour in driving distance in 1988 (284.6). Thomas played 29 events but missed 20 cuts and posted just one top-10, a T-8 in the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic. He earned $22,669 in 1988.

Ed Humenik at the 1992 Players Championship at TPC at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida. (Photo: Gary Newkirk/Allsport)

Ed Humenik – 1989

Ed Humenik led the Tour in driving distance in 1989 (280.9). In his first full season on Tour, Humenik played in 30 events but missed 19 cuts and posted only three top-25 finishes. His best showing was T-14 in the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic. His season ended with 11 consecutive missed cuts.

Tom Purtzer hits a tee shot during the 1994 Nissan L.A. Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tom Purtzer – 1990

Tom Purtzer was the first driving-distance leader on the PGA Tour in the 1990s (279.6). Purtzer had three top-10s and 10 top-25s but no victories in 1990.

John Daly watches the ball fly during the 1992 Nissan Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo: Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

John Daly – 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002

In 1991, John Daly started his reign as the Tour’s long-drive leader. In 1997, he became the first to break the 300-yard average barrier. He did it four more times, including his final season as the top driver in 2002, when his season-long driving average was 306.8. Daly was the first to post a Tour victory during one of his seasons atop the driving-distance category, and he did it three times: the 1991 PGA Championship, the 1992 B.C. Open and the 1995 British Open.

Hank Kuehne tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the 2004 Players Championship. (Photo: A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Hank Kuehne – 2003, 2004

Hank Kuehne won back-to-back driving-distance titles. He averaged more than 320 yards per pop in 2003 (321.4), the first player on this list to break the barrier. His 2004 season average was seven yards less (314.4) but still almost two full yards farther than the next-longest player. In 2003, his best finish was a T-2 at the Shell Houston Open (although he did win an unofficial event, the Franklin Templeton Shootout). In 2004, he missed 15 cuts in the 30 events he entered. His best finish was a solo fifth in the Nissan Open.

Scott Hend at the 2005 Booz Allen Classic at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo: Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Scott Hend – 2005

Scott Hend held the top position for one season in 2005. His 318.9-yard average was almost two yards farther than Tiger Woods’ average that year. Hend posted a T-6 finish at the Bank of America Colonial but missed 19 cuts in the 28 events he entered.

Bubba Watson tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2007 Memorial at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo: Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

Bubba Watson – 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014

Bubba Watson had the first of his big-driving years in 2006 and topped the distance list three years in a row before a four-year gap. In 2006, Watson had a T-3 in the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, his best event of the season. In 2007, he finished T-2 in the Shell Houston Open. In 2008, he had a T-2 in the Buick Open. In 2012, he won the first of his two Masters titles. In 2014, he won the Northern Trust in February and two months later took home another green jacket. Watson is the only golfer to lead the Tour in driving distance and win more than one event in the same season.

Robert Garrigus at the 2012 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Photo: Kevin Liles/USA TODAY Sports)

Robert Garrigus – 2009, 2010

Robert Garrigus led this category twice: 2009 (312.0) and 2010 (315.5). Garrigus didn’t win in 2009 but finished his 2010 season with a win at the Children’s Miracle Network Classic in November.

J.B. Holmes watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third day of the 2011 Accenture Match Play Championship in Marana, Arizona. (Photo: Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports)

J.B. Holmes – 2011, 2016

Five years after winning his first PGA Tour title, J.B. Holmes found himself atop the driving-distance category in 2011 (318.4). He did it again five years later in 2016 (314.5). In 2011, his best finish was T-5, which he did twice. In 2016, Holmes was solo third at the British Open and T-4 at the Masters.

Luke List at the second round of the 2013 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

Luke List – 2013

Luke List spent one year on top of this list: 2013 (306.3). That year he made nine of 24 cuts with a season-best finish of T-16 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Dustin Johnson at the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Dustin Johnson – 2015

Dustin Johnson made his lone appearance atop this list in 2015 when he averaged 317.7 yards. He won the WGC-Cadillac Championship and posted two T-2 finishes, including at the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy drives off the 10th tee during the third round of The Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports)

Rory McIlroy – 2017, 2018

Rory McIlroy spent back-to-back seasons atop the long-drive category in 2017 (317.2) and 2018 (319.7), with the latter season coming oh-so-close to that 320-yard average. McIlroy didn’t win in 2017 but in 2018 took home the title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Safeway Open

Cameron Champ waves to the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the 2019 Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ – 2019

Cameron Champ is the most recent distance leader with an average of 317.9 yards per drive. He won the Sanderson Farms Championship early in the 2018-19 season.

U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the 4th tee during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Bryson DeChambeau – 2020, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau broke the 17-year-old PGA Tour driving distance mark during the 2019-20 season when he averaged 322.1 yards per drive. He did so one year after he tied for 34th in distance at 302.5 yards. DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic during the 2019-20 season.

During the 2020-21 season, he reached a new mark of 323.7, almost 4 ½ yards farther than Rory McIlroy, who was No. 2 at 319.3. DeChambeau won twice during the Tour’s 2020-21 “super” season, at the September U.S. Open and then in April at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Driving distance leaders, 1980-2021

Here is the complete list of the top drivers each year based on PGA Tour’s average yards per drive. Source: pgatour.com.

Year Player Yardage 1980 Dan Pohl 274.3 1981 Dan Pohl 280.1 1982 Bill Calfee 275.3 1983 John McComish 277.4 1984 Bill Glasson 276.5 1985 Andy Bean 278.2 1986 Davis Love III 285.7 1987 John McComish 283.9 1988 Steve Thomas 284.6 1989 Ed Humenik 280.9 1990 Tom Purtzer 279.6 1991 John Daly 288.9 1992 John Daly 283.4 1993 John Daly 288.9 1994 Davis Love III 283.8 1995 John Daly 289.0 1996 John Daly 288.8 1997 John Daly 302.0 1998 John Daly 299.4 1999 John Daly 305.6 2000 John Daly 301.4 2001 John Daly 306.7 2002 John Daly 306.8 2003 Hank Kuehne 321.4 2004 Hank Kuehne 314.4 2005 Scott Hend 318.9 2006 Bubba Watson 319.6 2007 Bubba Watson 315.2 2008 Bubba Watson 315.1 2009 Robert Garrigus 312.0 2010 Robert Garrigus 315.5 2011 J.B. Holmes 318.4 2012 Bubba Watson 315.5 2013 Luke List 306.3 2014 Bubba Watson 314.3 2015 Dustin Johnson 317.7 2016 J.B. Holmes 314.5 2017 Rory McIlroy 317.2 2018 Rory McIlroy 319.7 2019 Cameron Champ 317.9 2020 Bryson DeChambeau 322.1 2021 Bryson DeChambeau 323.7

How the PGA Tour obtains driving data:

“The average number of yards per measured drive. These drives are measured on two holes per round. Care is taken to select two holes which face in opposite directions to counteract the effect of wind. Drives are measured to the point at which they come to rest regardless of whether they are in the fairway or not.”

