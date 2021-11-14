Dan Patrick poked the WFT

Ever ponder what some of the biggest on-air sports celebrities really think of the Washington Football Team?

While driving Friday morning, I was listening on the radio to the Dan Patrick Show. As Dan and the Danettes were approaching the end of the third and final hour of the show, Dan launched into some recent upsets, regarding survivor pools and NFL selections for this weekend.

They tossed around a few games and then the following exchange especially grabbed my attention.

Patrick: “There are certain games that don’t make sense.”

“Last night didn’t make any sense (Miami defeating the Baltimore Ravens 22-10).

“Not on paper.”

Patrick: “Yes, Pauli?”

Pauli: “Buccaneers at Washington?”

Pause

Patrick: “I keep waiting for Washington to play well.”

“But I think I have been saying that for twenty years now”.

(Patrick then began audibly chuckling, being amused by his own comment).

Patrick: “You know, I am waiting for the Washington Football Team to play well.

Pause

Patrick: “Hummm”

Pause

Patrick: “All right, last call for phone calls…”

Oh my, that certainly wasn’t an offering of any hope for the team this week.

Dan in his own clever humor alluded not merely to this year’s team, but the last two decades of Washington Football, which for the most part has been inadequate.

For now, Dan Patrick is not thinking Washington has much of a chance Sunday, against the Buccaneers.

Honestly, I don’t know many of us who do.

But then again, how many of us last Sunday thought the Jaguars would defeat the Bills, and Denver would spank the Cowboys in Dallas?