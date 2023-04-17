Dan Orlovsky weighs in on Seahawks debate: Draft a QB or build around Geno Smith?

Dan Orlovsky isn’t who you go to for his takes on food, but when it comes to the quarterback position he knows what he’s talking about.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Orlovsky was asked whether the Seahawks should draft a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick or build around Geno Smith. Orlovsky seems to think they can’t pass if the guy that they love is still on the board:

“If the guy that they love is there at five, you take ’em. Because you one – hopefully aren’t in that situation in the future and with this roster – especially the draft class they had last year – they likely won’t. And then two – you always want to take a quarterback when you want to rather than when you need to. Everyone hated when Green Bay did it a couple years ago and I would keep betting that they’re gonna look smart in a couple years for doing so.”

Here’s the full video with Orlovsky’s full answer.

The feeling one gets is that if there is a guy for Seattle in this draft class it’s Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who set new records at the Scouting Combine and reportedly had an instant rapport with coach Pete Carroll.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire