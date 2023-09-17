Dan Orlovsky tells Bills’ Josh Allen to ‘grow up’ for sake of Buffalo’s future

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not only one of the best young players at his position, he is one of the best at his position, regardless of age. However, even great quarterbacks are criticized for having terrible outings by their standards.

Earlier this week, after Buffalo fell to the New York Jets in a heartbreaking 22-16 loss in overtime on Monday night, most of the blame for the loss fell on Allen’s shoulders. While Allen completed 29-of-41 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown, he also committed four turnovers, including three interceptions to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Allen looked out of sync during crucial portions of the game and what made his performance more disappointing to the NFL world was that he was going up against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the backup to Aaron Rodgers who was injured after just a few plays into his debut for New York. The loss led some around the league, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky included, to roundly criticize Allen.

Here’s what Orlovsky had to say during his appearance on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams show with Kay Adams:

“Last night (Monday night) is one of those games where you sit there and watch it with him (Allen) if I was his coach and I would look him dead in the eye and go ‘bud, we gotta grow up.’ We can’t have this conversation all the time.”

Josh Allen struggled against the Jets…@danorlovsky7 explains how he looked "out of control" for many parts of the game and why the Bills QB needs to "grow up." 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/GLZz60QKHp — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 12, 2023

