Dan Orlovsky suggests Patriots bench rookie QB, if offense isn’t ready

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has a plan for how New England should approach taking a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He broke it down during an appearance on “The Mina Kimes Show.”

“Going into last season, I was like, ‘This is a bottom-three skill group in the NFL.’ I don’t think I feel that different this year,” said Orlovsky. “One, they don’t have a speed guy. The left side of their offensive line is a weakness. The right side, I think, is solid. I have been adamant [about] two things about New England.

“I’m okay with you taking a quarterback in the top-five at [No. 3], but you have to break the mold of, ‘Oh, well he’s a top-five pick so we’re going to play him.’ You have to sit him. If you’re New England and you’re Eliot Wolf, and you’re honest about who your football team is talent-wise, you can’t take a quarterback and expect that person to play and play well within the first year or two. So I sit there and go, prime candidate to go back and just rebuild your roster.”

New England has a bunch of options they could choose from with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels the expected top-three targets.

Maye has been getting rave reviews recently as it relates to what he brings to the table. Daniels has also popped up to New England in several mock drafts throughout the course of the last couple of months.

With that being said, the Patriots offense is more than just a quarterback away from competing. They have many holes to fill, some of which can be addressed in the upcoming draft.

New England’s offense needs a full-scale rebuild. Properly developing their quarterback is not something they did in their last attempt at a rebuild with Mac Jones.

That’s a mistake they can’t afford to make again.

