Dan Orlovsky says Dwayne Haskins needs more help from Washington coaches

Dan Orlovsky comes to Dwayne Haskins' defense once again

The job status of Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been a hot topic of conversation over the past couple of weeks, as the second-year passer has been both underwhelming and unimpressive thus far in 2020.

Over the past few days, several people of Haskins' corner have taken to Twitter to defend the quarterback. First, Haskins' agent David Mulugheta defended his client with a lengthy post on Sunday. Then, QB coach Quincy Avery took a blind Twiter poll to prove that Haskins is playing better than other young QBs Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, yet those two passers aren't fearing for their job.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky is not as close with Haskins as both Mulugheta and Avery are, but he's been a supporter of the Washington quarterback since Haskins entered the NFL.

On Tuesday, Orlovsky sent out multiple tweets in Haskins' defense, proving that Washington's issues go far further than the 23-year-old.

First, the ESPN analyst posted a screenshot from one play of Washington's Week 4 loss to the Ravens critiquing the offensive spacing, where all four of Haskins' potential targets were within a 10-yard radius of one another.

"Where is the QB supposed to throw?" Orlovsky asked, basically begging Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner to draw up a better design to help his young quarterback.

Good luck QB @WashingtonNFL spacing in their pass game.

HASS TO GET BETTER. 4 guys all on top of each other. Where’s QB supposed to throw? There’s 8 clips like this. pic.twitter.com/bKQjZE42FP — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 6, 2020

On the surface, the picture Orvlosky posted shows a pair of open receivers. However, it's worth remembering that this is just a pause in the action and these throwing lanes close extremely quickly in the NFL.

Also, by having a play where all four receivers end up near one another, the chance of the play ending in a turnover skyrockets. All it takes is a tipped ball or a drop from the receiver for the ball to be heading the other way.

While Orlovsky only posted one snippet to prove his point, he made sure to mention there were numerous other plays in the game just like this one.

The spacing in the @WashingtonNFL passing game is awful. Guys in each other’s lanes. Guys stacked on top of each other. 1 at 3 yards 1 at 6...it’s hurting the timing of their offense a ton — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 6, 2020

Once Orlovsky finished watching the tape, he posted an all-encompassing tweet about Haskins' performance against Baltimore, concluding with "the QB isn't the problem."

Haskins Sunday vs Baltimore



2 missed reads

1 on a 0 blitz pop out by Campbell

1 on a protection change poor by him



2 missed throws

1 on a check down

1 on a slant to Mclaurin



The QB isn’t the problem. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 6, 2020

In the game, Haskins topped 300 passing yards for the first time in his career. While the second-year QB didn't throw for any touchdowns, he did run for one and had zero turnovers -- an outing much improved from his four-giveaway performance in Cleveland the Week prior.

This isn't the first time Orlovsky has come to Haskins' defense, either. Over the summer, Orlovsky posted several clips from Haskins' rookie season that showed promise moving forward. And earlier this season, he gave Haskins two suggestions on how to improve, but also repeatedly praised the QB for his 'never give up' mindset.

For now, the QB1 job still belongs to Haskins; head coach Ron Rivera said as much earlier this week. However, Haskins must continue to grow if he wants to keep the job long-term.

"He made some good throws and some good decisions," Rivera said postgame. "He put us in scoring positions sometimes. He did the things that you’re looking for. Unfortunately, he missed a couple things. There’s a lot of good tape to look at. He will learn from this tape, I promise you that."