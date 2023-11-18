Dan Orlovsky says Bills’ Josh Allen doesn’t have an interception problem

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has thrown 11 interceptions through 10 games this season, which leads the NFL and is just ahead of New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones and Green Bay Packers’ signal caller Jordan Love, who have 10 interceptions.

However, despite leading the league in interceptions, Allen does not have a problem with interceptions according to some.

On ESPN’s First Take, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Allen does not have an issue with interceptions. The segment in question seems to be a bit of semantics as the rest of the panel was saying that Allen does have a turnover problem.

Along with his 11 interceptions, Allen has also fumbled the ball four times, further proving that he has put the ball in harm’s way a lot over the course of this season. Orlovsky seems to be threading the needle on what interceptions are just bad decisions by Allen and which ones are just unlucky plays:

“If people are going to say that Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions, we also have to put into the context that he leads the NFL in touchdowns as well. That he’s top-5 in QBR. Since Week 1 (when Allen threw three interceptions against the New York Jets), I count three interceptions that I sit there and go, that’s a dumb decision.”

More below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire