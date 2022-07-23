Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark discuss Dolphins’ potential in AFC East

While we’re waiting for veterans to report for the first Miami Dolphins training camp under head coach Mike McDaniel, we’re going through the last few down days of the NFL offseason.

Media and fans alike are predicting and projecting what will happen in this NFL season, and the question with the Dolphins is – just how good will they be after all these improvements?

This week, on ESPN’s “Get Up,” former NFL players Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark discussed that very topic, including how they should be seen when put up against the other AFC East teams.

“The Miami Dolphins are closer to the Buffalo Bills than most people want to admit and mainly those people in New England,” Orlovsky said, transcribed by the Miami Herald. “They have the same record as the Baltimore Ravens over the past two years, 19-14, and that’s with the worst offensive line in football. They added the best left tackle in football [Terron Armstead]. They added a receiver with 200 catches, 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns. This is a very good football team based on their defense.”

Clark doubled down on Orlovsky’s take.

“I agree with Dan,” Clark said. “I agree that the Dolphins are the second-best team in the AFC East. I agree that the Dolphins are a team that can challenge the Buffalo Bills. Are they the Buffalo Bills? Hell, no. Are the Buffalo Bills my favorite to win the AFC? Yes, they are.

“But the Dolphins have improved so much throughout this offseason onto a team that was already finishing strong last year with a great defense. I expect the Miami Dolphins to challenge to be in the playoffs and I wouldn’t be surprised if this team was able to advance through a round or two with this team gelling late in the season when you have a guy like Mike McDaniel making the calls, who’s learned through Kyle Shanahan.”

At this point, on paper, the Dolphins appear to be a better team than the Patriots. Last season, Miami took both games in their season series, and while New England ended up making the postseason, they were blown out by Buffalo, 47-17.

Story continues

Since then, Miami has improved and the same might not be said about Bill Belichick’s team. While one team brought in a number of veteran leaders and contributors, the other lost their top cornerback and their offensive coordinator who has been a mainstay of their offense for the last decade.

The Dolphins should be a postseason team if they put it all together, but that’s a big if.

List