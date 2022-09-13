Dan Orlovsky rips Patriots' 'dysfunctional' offense after Dolphins loss

Ex-NFL QB explains why Pats' offense looked 'dysfunctional' in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few expected the New England Patriots' offense to look like a well-oiled machine Sunday. Matt Patricia was making his offensive play-calling debut, and there were bound to be some growing pains after the team installed some new offensive concepts this offseason.

But if you ask Dan Orlovsky, the product the Patriots put on the field against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 was much worse than expected.

The former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst shared a very harsh review of the Patriots' offense Monday afternoon after watching the unit muster just 271 total yards while committing three turnovers in a 20-7 loss.

"I don't know the last time I saw an organization as good as New England look so unprepared for a football game," Orlovsky said on ESPN's NFL Live. "Offensively, there's no plan. It looks like there's no preparation.

Orlovsky was particularly flummoxed by what he saw as a lack of creativity and attention to detail in New England's offense.

"They ran the same play three times in the first 11 offensive snaps," Orlovsky said. "The spacing of their pass game -- there's a play where there's a swing (route) by the (running) back, a shallow cross and a sit (route) all within like seven yards of each other. That's (a play run by) teams that we make fun of usually offensively. That's not an organization that's run that way.

" ... I'm shocked that the Patriots looked this dysfunctional on offense."

Patriots fans enjoyed years of watching offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Tom Brady operate a dynamic, adaptable offense in New England. Sunday was the first time in over a decade that someone other than McDaniels didn't call plays -- and the results don't reflect well on Patricia.

The Patriots only used two personnel groupings on offense yesterday.



They ran 28 plays out of 11 personnel, and 26 plays out of 12 personnel.



The Patriots and the Panthers were the only two NFL teams to stick with just two personnel groupings. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 12, 2022

It's unfair to expect the Patricia-led offense to tear up opposing defenses out of the gate, and perhaps Patricia will develop into a more capable play-caller. (McDaniels started out as a defensive assistant in New England, after all.)

But with a Week 2 matchup against an active Pittsburgh Steelers defense looming, the Patriots may need Patricia to steepen his learning curve.