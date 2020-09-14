Dan Orlovsky rips Carson Wentz, says he's the sole reason the Eagles lost

Dan Orlovsky says Carson Wentz is the sole reason the Eagles lost originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has gone on the record over the past few years as one of the biggest supporters for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

However, after Wentz's up-and-down performance on Sunday in the Eagles' Week 1 loss to the Washington Football Team in which Philadelphia blew a 17-0 lead, Orlovsky had little positive things to say about the quarterback.

"He's the reason they lost the football game," Orlovsky said on ESPN's Get Up on Monday. "I can put it on one person's shoulders."

At first, Wentz and the Philly offense couldn't do anything wrong. The Eagles passer began his afternoon completing 14 of his first 17 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and a near-perfect passer rating.

Then, the floodgates opened. With the Eagles leading 17-0 midway through the second quarter and on the verge of blowing the game open, Wentz made an errant throw that was intercepted by Washington corner Fabian Moreau.

All of a sudden, Washington had life. The Burgundy and Gold turned Moreau's interception into the team's first touchdown on the day when Dwayne Haskins found a wide-open Logan Thomas in the end zone from six yards out, trimming the Eagles lead to just 10 before half.

In the third quarter, with Philadelphia still up 10, Wentz threw another interception, this time to second-year cornerback Jimmy Moreland. Washington used the short field once again to their advantage, as Peyton Barber scored to trim the deficit to just three.

Throughout the afternoon, Washington's defensive line was dominant. The defense finished the game with eight sacks on Wentz, the most of his career. Philadelphia would not score a point in the second half, as Washington scored 27 unanswered to upset the reigning division champs.

Wentz's turnovers allowed Washington's defense to gain confidence, and the defensive front then began to feast. That's where Orlovsky was disappointed the most with the quarterback.

"For the Eagles to go up 17-donut, the only way Washington comes back in that football game is you turn the ball over and let the defensive line become dominant," Orlovsky said.

"I played for Gary Kubiak," Orlovsky continued. "When we would have to go play against the Indianapolis Colts and they had Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis, Kubiak would start our week by saying to the quarterbacks: 'Do not let this defensive line win the football game.' He would say it all week, and that would be the last thing we would hear. 'Don't let the defensive line ruin the football game.'"

For all the talk of how dominant Washington's defensive line was on Sunday, much had to do with the health of the Eagles front. Philadelphia began the game missing three starters along the offensive line, including All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson who was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

Orlovsky doesn't want to hear the injury excuses from Wentz; he believes the Eagles passer is too talented for that to be the reason for his struggles.

"I understand there were injuries; I'm aware of that," Orlovsky said. "But, you are a good enough player, you're experienced enough, you're mature enough, you went through last year to understand there is a difference between being a player, a talent and being a quarterback. You did not quarterback your team well enough. You let that defensive line get going and then they got going and going and momentum took over."

Injuries were an issue for Philadelphia last year, yet Wentz carried the team to a four-game winning streak to end the regular season to earn a playoff spot. After seeing Wentz excel during that stretch, Orlovsky felt Sunday was a major step backward for the QB.

"It's so disappointing watching what Carson Wentz experienced last year and watching him feel the need to try and win the football game every single play and carrying them to the playoffs," Orlovsky said. "It's so disappointing to see him come out and do that yesterday. He tried to win the game every single snap, and in turn, loses the game."

Wentz must turn things around quickly. Over the next four weeks, the Eagles have a daunting stretch that includes a home date with the Rams and road clashes with the 49ers and Steelers.

"They cannot survive this way," Orlovsky said. "If Carson Wentz does not fix this today, then they got big-time problems moving forward in these coming weeks."