Dan Orlovsky: Jaguars offense can go ‘punch for punch’ with Chiefs

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars need to invest in offensive lineman during the 2023 NFL Draft. But that deficiency aside, he’s awfully excited about the team will be able to do on offense next season.

“If Calvin Ridley is what Calvin Ridley was before the suspension, we’re talking about an offense that can go punch for punch with Kansas City, with Buffalo, with Miami. He’s that talented,” Orlovsky said Monday on an episode of NFL Live.

“[Ridley]’s going to make Christian Kirk’s job so much easier. Evan Engram is going to only be elevated. And we will see Travis Etienne have some of those lighter boxes and being able to run versus more of a numbers advantage. So his performance is a huge part of this conversation.”

During the NFL Live segment about the Jaguars, Orlovsky and two other panelists, Mina Kimes and Matt Miller, all had different opinions about what the team should do with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While Orlovsky advocated for improved protection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Kimes said the Jaguars should target a cornerback. Miller highlighted the team’s pass rushing need and said that Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee would be a perfect fit in Jacksonville.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire