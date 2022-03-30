Dan Orlovsky has an interesting projection for the Dolphins’ offense

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins’ offense could be described as a lot of things. The words “inconsistent” and “woeful” come to mind because they were unable to produce points for sustained stretches.

They finished the season as the No. 22 scoring offense (20.1 points per game) and No. 25 in terms of yards (307 total yards per game).

Now, with a new head coach, the Dolphins have attacked this offseason with vigor and have completely revamped their offense, adding two offensive linemen, two wideouts two running backs and a fullback.

With all of the talent that Miami has on that side of the ball, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had an interesting comparison for the way the Dolphins will play in 2022.

“This offense in Miami will be like basketball on grass,” Orlovsky said, transcribed by the Miami Herald. “A basketball team that constantly tries to run in transition and get in fast breaks. They are going to be about speed and precision and how many ways can we get multitudes of different playmakers the ball out in space and allow those guys to win in one on one matchups, and instead of a 4-yard box, it’s an 8-yard box.”

The combination of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, duos in the NFL right now. Add in two speedy backs in Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds and the Dolphins have a group that should excel at creating separation, giving Tua Tagovailoa a larger window to throw the ball.

