Dan Orlovsky had a funny reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo’s safety vs. Broncos

Facing pressure from Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell in the third quarter of a Sunday Night Football showdown, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of his own end zone for a safety last night.

It was a two-point mistake from Jimmy G that ultimately cost the 49ers the game as the Broncos later went on to win by just one point, 11-10.

Not everyone had sympathy for Garoppolo and San Francisco, though. In fact, former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was overjoyed by the play.

After the safety, Orlovsky tweeted:

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM

Orlovsky, of course, is referencing his viral safety from the 2008 season when he ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety while playing for the Detroit Lions.

Orlovsky went all-in with memes and everything:

He’s clearly pretty happy to have somebody join him in the embarrassment of that kind of play:

Best QB in the league. Jimmy G slander is no more — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

It’s a play that Garoppolo will want to forget but one that — fortunately for Orlovsky — will never be forgotten by fans. Orlovsky no longer has a claim to being the only QB to run out of his own end zone.

