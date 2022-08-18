Dan Orlovsky feels Seahawks want Drew Lock to start at quarterback

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks named Drew Lock their starting quarterback for tonight’s preseason game against the Bears. 90 minutes later, Lock was ruled out due to a positive test for COVID-19. That throws a wrench in the works for Lock, who had a chance to show what he can do leading the first-team offense – something he’s only done once in training camp to date.

Some folks believe that the Seahawks might want Lock to be their starter Week 1 anyway. Here’s what ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky had to say about it on Pat McAfee’s podcast.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

