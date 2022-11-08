Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis

ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis.

In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise wasn’t a bolt from the blue.

“My initial thought was ‘wow,’ and then — I work with Jeff two days a week and I’m constantly in conversation with him, and my brain went back to all the conversations that he and I have had over the last, like, six weeks,” Orlovsky said. “And in the moment, I didn’t put two and two together. But as yesterday unfolded, I was like, ‘Oh, now it all makes sense.’ You know, we would have these really detailed conversations about what was going on in the NFL and, you know, teams that were doing things well, teams that weren’t doing things well. Scheme, philosophy, identity, coaching, all that stuff. And, you know, kind of when the news broke it made a lot more sense why and how we had those conversations.”

Orlovsky, who played for the Colts in 2011, was asked whether Saturday has offered the former NFL quarterback a job as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

“Not directly, no,” Orlovsky said.

Dan Patrick then asked Dan Orlovsky what that means.

“Jeff and I have had conversations about coaching,” Orlovsky said. “We’ve had some really good, in-depth conversations of like what coaching looks like. Who are the good ones, who are the bad ones. My interest level in it. Where I am in the present moment. That’s when I look back and I’m like, ‘Aha.’ You know, like, I think he was gathering kind of a feel and information without revealing some of the stuff that was going on behind the scenes.”

Story continues

Orlovsky added that he and Saturday exchanged texts on Monday, that they decided to “touch base later,” and that Saturday has “not directly offered me anything, no.”

Dan Patrick then asked whether Orlovsky will lobby for a job on Saturday’s staff.

“No, I won’t lobby,” Orlovsky said. “I’ve made myself pretty clear to Jeff, I want to coach one day. I’m very much so interested in it. Candidly, as the days go on and on, you get more and more interested in it. I miss that part of football.”

Maybe he won’t be missing it for long.

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk