Dan Orlovsky: DJ Moore will add another dimension to Justin Fields’ game

It’s been a long time since Chicago Bears fans had such high hopes for their team’s quarterback.

There have been quarterbacks who’ve come to the city with moderately lofty expectations, like Jay Cutler or Mitchell Trubisky, but the fanbase never fooled themselves into thinking Chicago could potentially have an All-Pro type of passer. At least, not until Justin Fields put on the uniform.

The fanbase is not the only entity that has a fervor for the Bears’ QB1, as the national sports media has been smitten with Fields and the leaps he may take as a dual threat passer this season. Even as recent as a couple of days ago, ESPN host Mike Greenberg planted his flag firmly in Fields’ camp, claiming that Fields will be the “next superstar quarterback in the NFL.”

ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky continued the media’s rally behind Fields, making the case for why Chicago’s acquisition of wide receiver DJ Moore will add another dimension to Fields’ game this upcoming season.

We see organizations with young QBs get these star WRs and the QB’s performance takes off Exactly why? This is what the Bears and Jags hope happens this season….#NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/AdXIoRmjba — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 3, 2023

Orlovsky’s NFL experience clearly shaped the three points he discussed in the segment, because his reasonings for how Moore will benefit Fields are all predictive; not about any particular statistic related to Fields or Moore, but rather how just the mere of presence of the former Panthers receiver will add much-needed complexity to the offense.

The fanbase is already brimming with excitement for the Fields and Moore show to take their explosive connection to Soldier Field on Sundays. And the media’s assurance that Moore will be a major factor for Fields to take off next season only makes the wait until week one against the Packers all the more difficult.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire