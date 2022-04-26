Dan Orlovsky: Deebo Samuel lowers trade value without dual-threat role

Orlovsky: Deebo's trade value lowers without dual-threat role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel blossomed into one of the most unique talents in the NFL during his breakout season with the 49ers.

His ability to line up anywhere on the field helped him evolve into a one-of-a-kind player. His versatility even led to him creating a new position for himself: wide-back.

But things took a dramatic turn as the 49ers entered the offseason as Deebo requested out of San Francisco.

While it’s not clear what went wrong between Deebo and the 49ers, the NFL world continues to speculate why the 26-year-old wants to be traded.

Money, his role and even being closer to home have been the reasons floating the speculation wheel.

But if it is indeed his role and the way the 49ers used him, ESPN’s NFL expert Dan Orlovsky thinks that changes his trade value.

“Some of the reports that we’ve heard are that he doesn’t like the way the 49ers have used him when it comes to his role and he doesn’t want to be a part of that anymore,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up”. “And this is what I would say to that: What makes him different makes him great. And if that’s the case, and you are a team that is interested in acquiring Deebo Samuel, that lessens his value to you.

“If you’re a team like the Green Bay Packers that should be interested, if he’s not going to be used in the screen game, or the run game like San Francisco did, that lessens his value. The New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Baltimore Ravens. If he’s not going to be on board with you being able to use him as a weapon like that, I think it lessens the value and the impact that he can give your football team.”

In his third NFL season, Samuel accumulated 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns. But it’s how those yards were spread that differentiated him from everyone else.

Story continues

The All-Pro wide receiver finished the season with 1,559 receiving yards receiving and 502 rushing yards, making him the first wide receiver in NFL history to record more than 1,300 receiving yards and more than 300 rushing yards in the same season.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s decision to use Deebo in the backfield five to 15 snaps a game was game-changing, and career-changing for Deebo. Which is why folks are left scratching their head trying to understand where the sudden want out came from.

Whether it’s because the East Coast native doesn’t like living in California, concerns about the 49ers moving on from QB Jimmy Garoppolo and shifting to Trey Lance, or his usage -- San Francisco, and the other 31 teams in the league, will have important decisions to consider as the 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast