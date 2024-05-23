Dan Orlovsky credits Ohio State’s Ryan Day for C.J. Stroud’s early success

It’s not that often a rookie NFL quarterback enters the league and looks like a veteran, but that’s exactly what former Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud, did.

When looking back on his rookie season, one where he threw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave a lot of credit to Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day.

The former NFL quarterback joined Pat McAfee on his show and said that “one of the reasons why C.J. Stroud had the season he had was because of the way Ryan Day coaches those quarterbacks at Ohio State… they huddle and they have long play calls.”

"One of the reasons why CJ Stroud had the season he had was because of the way Ryan Day coaches those Quarterbacks at Ohio State.. They huddle and they have long play calls.. I think that was a huge foundation for him and his success" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lqBqgu59Uj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 21, 2024

Recruits and potential transfers have taken notice of this, as they all want to have early success at the next level. One of the bigger reasons why Will Howard opted to transfer to Ohio State was to improve his draft stock learning under Day.

It’s yet another reason why for the foreseeable future, the Buckeyes will have loads of talent at the position.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire