ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky: I came really close to joining Panthers

Two weeks ago, we learned—courtesy of his colleague Adam Schefter—that ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky discussed a “prominent offensive coaching role” with the Carolina Panthers. So, how serious was the discussion?

Well, according to the man himself, it was pretty serious.

During his appearance on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky was asked about his intentions of eventually moving from the television studio to the sidelines. The former quarterback then said he came awfully close to making the jump.

“I had some good conversations with Indy,” he said. “I came really close to another team. Just from relationships and, I think, where they sit as a football team and the city that they’re in and what I think they’re gonna do at quarterback and all that.”

Then, he just spilled the beans.

“It was out there, Carolina I came really close with.”

Orlovsky, who credited some of the interest to the relationships he’s built in the past, has a few connections to Carolina’s current staff. He spent the 2011 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where Panthers head coach Frank Reich was the wide receivers coach and senior assistant Jim Caldwell was the head coach. He also spent three more seasons, from 2014 to 2017, with Caldwell in Detroit.

Nonetheless, you can still catch Orlovsky at the worldwide leader . . . for now.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire