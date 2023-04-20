Dan Orlovsky calls C.J. Stroud the ‘best pure passer of the football’ in the 2023 NFL draft

It’s that time of year when we start to hear some questionable comments about some of the players eligible for the NFL draft. We never know if it is leaked smokescreens, or analysts simply not doing their homework, but it seems to be an annual thing — especially when it comes to Ohio State quarterbacks.

You don’t have to go far to see examples. Justin Fields was unjustly criticized for his work ethic in 2021 (as if), and now it seems the media has created something out of nothing with C.J. Stroud. And of all people, attacking the character of a guy like Stroud is a hill I would never want to die on. He’s about as genuine and humble as anyone you will ever meet.

But hey — Fields’ firestorm was started by a guy that’s singing the praises of this year’s Ohio State quarterback. Enter Dan Orlovsky, who was the guy to bring up potential questions about Fields’ leading up to the 2021 draft. He’s singing a different song with Stroud, calling him the “best pure passer in this year’s draft.”

Orlovsky doesn’t stop there though. He discusses his mobility and rhythm as traits that should translate well to the NFL. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the brief, yet informative video, take just a bit of your time to watch it below.

Stroud was the betting man’s favorite to go first overall to the Carolina Panthers, but that seems to have waned a bit. He could still be the top pick in the NFL draft, it just depends on where the Panthers stand. If not, we’re sure he’ll go shortly after.

We only have one week to find out so get your scarlet and gray popcorn ready.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire