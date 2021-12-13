Dan Orlovsky breaks down Tom Brady’s walk-off touchdown throw vs. Bills
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 with a sensational 58-yard play.
Brady found receiver Breshad Perriman to ice the game, which left the Bills on a two-game losing streak after falling to the New England Patriots in Buffalo in Week 13.
But how did the play come together in such a perfect way?
Well, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky broke down the play in a way that explained just how well the play came together, including a particularly impressive job from — who else? — Brady. He is the biggest reason why the Bucs were able to spring Perriman. The quarterback worked deep into his progression to find the receiver in a once-in-a-season play.
The game winner for the @Buccaneers yestahday was once in a season type recognition by their QB@NFLSTROUD @gregauman @richeisen @Espngreeny #Bucs @JennaLaineESPN pic.twitter.com/IapKZSbL53
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 13, 2021
Pretty awesome, right?
