Dan Orlovsky believes Bears' Justin Fields will play MVP-level football for next two seasons

Orlovsky believes Fields will play MVP-level football

The Justin Fields hype train is boarding, so grab a seat.

Chicago Bears fans have been on the Fields bandwagon for a while, especially after a 2022 season when he almost set the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

It always came down to getting Fields weapons and protection, so he could take the next step.

General manager Ryan Poles did one of those when he traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers and got wide receiver D.J. Moore and a bevvy of draft picks in return. And it's assumed he will get protection when the free agency begins.

And that has ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky seeing Fields being in the conversation for some hardware in 2023.

"Justin Fields will play MVP level football for the next two seasons," Orlovsky said on ESPN's Get Up. "And that's what the Bears believe in, this trade helps that.

"I like the trade for both places. Carolina needed to jump, and now Justin Fields has a chance."

It wasn't long ago that the conversation centered around trading Fields and drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, though most in Chicago new that was a smoke screen. Though some are still beating that drum after the trade.

But Fields was always running for his life and lacked the weapons.

That won't be the case heading into the 2023 season.

"I would I would argue that like he's had the worst situation in the NFL to work with," Orlovsky said. "And I understand that you point out 140 sacks interceptions and the turnovers or whatever the how many of those are sacks. Of course, he was sacked a ton. It was the worst offensive line in football.

"Now he has competent help around him."

The frequent comparison has been the leaps other quarterbacks took in their third season once they got wide receiver help. They point to the Buffalo Bills getting wide receiver Stefon Diggs for quarterback Josh Allen and the Philadelphia Eagles getting wide receiver A.J. Brown for Jalen Hurts. The latter move ended with the Eagles winning the NFC Championship and getting a Super Bowl berth.

"I would pose this question, because everyone is going to correlate this situation to Jalen Hurts. I'd also correlate this situation to Josh Allen in Buffalo," Orlovsky said. "Who was more impressive their first two years in the NFL as players in the NFL? Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts? Justin Fields and Josh Allen?

"Who's been more impressive their first two years in the NFL? Justin Fields and what he did with what he had is actually more impressive then the first two years of Jalen Hurts' career or the first two years of Josh Allen's career. And then both those teams said, 'We're going to get you help' and look at those two players blossomed into.

"Justin Fields is going to play awesome for the next two years."

Bears football is going to be fun in 2023.

