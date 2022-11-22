Dan Orlovsky eviscerates Jets QB Zach Wilson after awful game vs. Patriots

Orlovsky eviscerates Jets QB Zach Wilson after awful game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gave an atrocious performance in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and criticism is being hurled his way from all over the NFL world.

That includes ESPN, where former quarterback Dan Orlovsky absolutely ripped Wilson not only for his poor play against the Patriots, but also his disappointing lack of accountability after the defeat.

Check out Orlovsky's passionate rant from Monday morning's "Get Up!" show in the video below:

The Jets have an elite defense, one that deserved a better fate Sunday in Foxboro. But New York's offense tallied a putrid 103 total yards (2.1 yards per play), picked up four first downs and failed to score a single touchdown.

Wilson completed just nine of 22 pass attempts for 77 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions versus the Patriots. He has thrown for 154 yards or fewer in four of his last five games. Wilson has thrown only four touchdowns with five interceptions in seven games this season.

It's difficult to envision the Jets reaching their full potential with Wilson at quarterback. The Jets need to strongly consider turning to veteran backup Joe Flacco -- a former Super Bowl MVP who has over 10 years of experience and won't be fazed by high-pressure moments late in the season.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal Monday on Wilson starting against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, so it appears New York is at least considering a change at quarterback. It's a massively important decision for Saleh now that the Jets sit outside the AFC playoff picture in eighth place.