Dan Neil to miss rest of season with ankle injury

[Getty Images]

An ankle injury picked up in training means Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil will miss the rest of the season.

In a statement on the Club website, The Black Cats say: "Sunderland AFC confirms that Dan Neil will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

"The midfielder has enjoyed another stellar campaign in the Sky Bet Championship, but an ankle injury sustained in training rules him out of the Club’s final three league fixtures.

"Neil will continue his rehabilitation throughout the summer and he is expected to return to action in pre-season."