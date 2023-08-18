Dan Mullen's take on the downfall of Florida football doesn't jibe with the facts | Whitley

Dan Mullen could afford to relax after getting fired as Florida’s football coach, and he did. His Twitter timeline featured pictures of golf outings and beach scenes, with his sandy feet framed against the surf.

Mullen started working as an ESPN studio analyst last fall and showed a flair for the camera. The Gators weren’t exactly a hot topic, so he didn’t have much to say about his time in Gainesville.

The era ended in a flash, and we never got Mullen’s take how a program he’d started with such promise came crashing down.

Now we have, and it revealed the same flaws that led to Mullen’s demise.

The trigger came on a “Saturday Down South” podcast. Near the end of the hour-long interview, host Connor O’Gara asked Mullen about his Gator days.

Specifically, whether he’d still be coaching were it not for Marco Wilson’s infamous shoe throw against LSU.

“Probably, yes,” Mullen said.

Probably, no.

Mullen theorized how the shoe toss might have set off a chain reaction. Had Wilson not gotten the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, the No. 6 Gators could have beaten LSU and had a better mindset heading into the SEC Championship Game.

They might have beaten Alabama and made the playoffs, where Kyle Trask & Co. could have won it all.

That would have made Dan the Man for a long time in Gainesville.

It’s a plausible scenario, but it sugarcoats reality. Even if Florida rolled through the playoffs, the program was simmering with problems. Problems Mullen still seems willfully blind to.

His main gripes are the facilities stunk and UF’s administration didn’t back him enough.

“They finally finished and moved into a facility where kids can actually visit campus and it’s not, ‘Hey, our meeting is in the basement of a locker room,” Mullen said. “And post-practice, how do you do recovery for your team? There’s like a trash bucket with ice in the parking lot.’ You know what I mean?

He’s not totally wrong. Florida was late in building a swanky football facility to keep up with the Joneses and Georgias. But the same setup attracted the recruits that propelled UF to two New Year’s Six bowls in Mullen’s first two years.

The problem wasn’t so much what Florida had to offer. It was that the man offering it wasn’t doing his job.

Mullen wasn’t the recruiting slacker he’s been made out to be. He just wasn’t maniacal about it, not the way coaches must be to win in the SEC.

Mullen was convinced of his own brilliance and being able to out-scheme anything Nick Saban or Kirby Smart threw his way. Whether it was ego or loyalty, he couldn’t bring himself to fire assistants who were obviously failing on the job.

A lack of discipline seeped into the program, and it started at the top. There was Mullin’s “Pack the Swamp!” outburst during COVID-19 restrictions. His WWE-like antics in the Missouri game.

Mullen always had an entertainingly mischievous quality, so the Darth Vader outfit didn’t bother me. The problem was he didn’t know when it was time to act like a grownup.

After losing that SEC title game and having 16 players opt out, Mullen mailed in the Cotton Bowl.

“The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago,” he said.

It’s hard to imagine Saban denigrating a bowl and shrugging off any 55-20 loss. That was an embarrassment to UF, as were the NCAA sanctions handed down right before the bowl.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen gets ready to throw his visor after a frustrating moment during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021.

The recruiting transgressions under Mullen were relatively minor, but they ended almost 30 years of Florida having a clean NCAA record. That stuck in the administration’s craw more than Mullen ever realized.

In the podcast, he wondered why he wasn’t given an automatic contract extension in 2020. Some of it was the pandemic screwing with all sorts of plans. Some of it was UF’s reluctance to anoint a new deal to a coach the NCAA was investigating.

The shame here is it just adds to Mullen’s petulant reputation. He’s not a bad guy, much less an unskilled coach.

But his failure at Florida was set in motion long before Wilson ever tossed that shoe. And the next time Mullen’s asked about it, he should just put on some sandals and go lie on the beach.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dan Mullen misstates his role in Florida football collapse