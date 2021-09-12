Dan Mullen says that Emory Jones is still Florida’s starting quarterback

It’s hard not to be blown away with what Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson did on Saturday. Though he didn’t see a lot of action behind starter Emory Jones, Richardson was essentially perfect when he was on the field. Through the air, he was 3 of 3 for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and on the ground, he led the team with 115 yards and a score on four carries.

But his play was even more impressive in the context of the game. Because once again, Jones struggled to pass the ball. He tossed two interceptions and didn’t look comfortable reading the field at all. It’s becoming clear that Richardson is the quarterback that gives Florida the best chance to win.

Clear to everyone except coach Dan Mullen, that is. After the game, he reiterated that Jones will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

“Yeah,” Mullen said when asked if Jones would retain his job. “Yes. As I said, we have two really good quarterbacks. We’ll play two every game.”

Mullen said that in spite of the walking highlight reel that Richardson has been, he isn’t always making the correct decisions when he’s on the field.

“He doesn’t always do the right thing, but he does special things,” Mullen said. “We’ve got to keep coaching him to be efficient and make sure we’re making all the right reads.”

If Florida’s going to have a chance to beat Alabama, it will need Richardson on the field. After breaking an 80-yard touchdown run, he left the game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury or cramp. His status moving forward is unclear and will definitely be a storyline to watch this week.

But, healthy or not, it seems Mullen isn’t pulling the trigger on a quarterback change just yet.

