Dan Mullen ranks the top 10 college football teams after Week 10

Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen has ranked his top 10 college football teams after a wild Week 10. Mullen, who serves as a college football analyst for ESPN, knows a lot about some of the top teams in college football because he coached against several of them last season.

In Week 10, Georgia won over Tennessee, LSU upset Alabama, and Notre Dame dominated Clemson in the week’s most intriguing games. Additionally, TCU, Michigan, and Ohio State all picked up big wins.

How does Dan Mullen rank his top 10?

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Dan Mullen ranks Ole Miss No. 10, but the Rebels still have an outside chance at making the College Football Playoff. The Rebels host Alabama on Nov. 12 in a key SEC West game. LSU remains in the driver’s seat for the SEC West.

Interestingly, Mullen does not include Clemson in his top 10.

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama lost at LSU on the road last week and have a challenge at Ole Miss in Week 11. The Crimson Tide have played in four razor-tight games this season and are 2-2 in those games. Nick Saban and Alabama went 4-1 in one possession games last season.

No. 8 LSU Tigers

LSU plays at Arkansas in Week 11 after earning an emotional win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Brian Kelly and LSU could clinch the SEC West this week with a win over Arkansas and an Alabama win against Ole Miss.

No. 7 UCLA Bruins

Dan Mullen gives UCLA a lot of respect in his rankings. The Bruins likely won’t be ahead of Alabama, LSU, and Ole Miss in the CFP rankings, but they do top the trio in Mullen’s top 10. UCLA hosts Arizona this week before hosting USC in Week 12.

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have looked like the best team in the Pac-12 this season. Oregon, who lost to Georgia in Week 1, has a pair of tough home games over the next couple of weeks. The Ducks (8-1) host Washington (7-2) on Nov. 12 before hosting Utah (7-2) on Nov. 19.

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers fall from the top spot in Dan Mullen’s rankings after losing on the road at Georgia. Tennessee still can make the CFP, but does need some help. If Tennessee wins out, then will the Volunteers be ranked ahead of the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game (assuming Ohio State and Michigan win out before the final week).

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan struggled in the first half against Rutgers, but turned on the jets in the second half and blew out Rutgers. The Wolverines are looking to win their next two home games against Nebraska and then Illinois before playing Ohio State.

No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU will be fortunate if they are in the top four in the CFP rankings. There’s a good chance the Horned Frogs will be No. 5 in the CFP rankings. However, Dan Mullen puts quarterback Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs in his top three. TCU plays on the road at Texas this week.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Interestingly, Mullen ranked Ohio State behind TCU after Week 9. The Buckeyes did not impress against Northwestern on a windy day, but they did enough for Mullen to move Ohio State ahead of TCU.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s win over Tennessee gave the Dawgs the top spot in Dan Mullen’s top 10. Mullen previously ranked the Bulldogs No. 2 behind Tennessee. Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee was more dominant than the score indicates.

