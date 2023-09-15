Dan Mullen picks LSU over former team in Mississippi State

Former SEC coach turned ESPN broadcaster Dan Mullen is 12-3 on the year with his picks against the spread, and LSU fans will hope that successful trend continues.

Mullen spent nine years as the coach at Mississippi State before taking over at Florida, where he spent most of four seasons, but he’s picking against his former team on Saturday.

The Tigers open SEC play on the road for a morning kick against the Bulldogs, and not only did Mullen pick LSU to win, but he also thinks the Tigers will cover a 9.5-point spread in Starkville.

He also picked against his other former team as he took Tennessee to win and cover against Florida in Gainesville, where the Volunteers haven’t won since 2003.

Here are all of Mullen’s picks for the week.

12-3 on the year. Let’s see if I can keep it going. pic.twitter.com/YjdmwoqKRZ — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 15, 2023

LSU will begin its SEC slate on Saturday morning against the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT.

