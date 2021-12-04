Dan Mullen makes SEC Championship pick
Former Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen has made his pick for the 2021 SEC Championship. Mullen, who played against both Alabama and Georgia this season, is serving as a college football analyst for the game.
Florida fired Dan Mullen following a disappointing 5-6 start to the season. There’s no denying that Mullen knows a lot about SEC football.
Florida lost 34-7 to Georgia this season. The Gators lost a close 31-29 game to Alabama early in season.
Interestingly, Mullen is picking Georgia to win the game. Here’s how he justified the pick:
Dan Mullen picks Kirby Smart and the Dawgs to win the SEC Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/LFrkFBi3zl
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 4, 2021
